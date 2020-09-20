Vicki Ann Sain

DUE WEST, SC- Vicki Ann Culbreth Sain, 79, of 228 Main Street, Due West, SC, passed away Saturday, September 19, 2020 at the Hospice and Palliative Care of the Piedmont in Greenwood, SC.Vicki was born in Spartanburg, SC on August 25, 1941, a daughter of the late Alice Ann (Casey) Culbreth and Henry Amos Culbreth. Mrs Sain received her master's degree from Clemson University. She retired from teaching having taught in Anderson County schools for over 36 years.She was the widow of Orion "Butch" Hubert Sain, Jr. and was a member of Abbeville First Baptist Church in Abbeville, SC and the Magnolia Garden Club in Due West.Vicki is survived by a sister, Joy Myers, of Greenville, SC; a brother, Ronnie Culbreth, of Boiling Springs, SC, sister-in-law, Judy Fewell and husband, Bob of Rock Hill, SC, brother-in-law, Don Sain and wife, Lynn of Fort Mill, SC and a number of nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by paternal grandparents, Fielden "Count" Henry Culbreth, Sr. and Eva Burns Culbreth and maternal grandmother, Julia Casey.Graveside Services will be held at 3:00 PM on Monday, September 21st at Roselawn Memorial Gardens in Inman, SC with Rev Jan Brittain officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service at gravesite.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice and Palliative Care of the Piedmont, 408 West Alexander Ave., Greenwood, SC 29646.Seawright Funeral Home & Crematory