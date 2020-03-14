|
LANDRUM, SC- Vicki Johnson Pace, 62, of Landrum passed away March 12, 2020 at Spartanburg Medical Center. She is the daughter of Jimmy Paul and Annette Westbrook Johnson and wife of Dennis Pace.
She was a retired office manager with ICWD, a dedicated Christian and a member of First Baptist Church Gowensville.
She is survived by her parents, Jimmy and Annette; her husband, Dennis; a brother, Cary Johnson (Loretta); a niece, Kala Kind (Charlie) and a lifelong friend, Betty Jo Keadle.
The family will receive friends 2:00-3:00pm Sunday, March 15, 2020 at New Prospect Baptist Church. Funeral Services will follow at 3:00pm at the church conducted by Dr. Chad Rickenbaker, Rev. Bruce Schmit and Rev. Josh Phillips. Burial will be in the church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to First Baptist Church Gowensville Building Fund, 5650 SC-14, Landrum, SC 29356.
Petty Funeral Home & Crematory, Landrum, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Mar. 14, 2020