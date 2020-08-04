SPARTANBURG– Vicki Reynolds Butler Sinclair, 66, wife of Phillip K. Sinclair, died Sunday, August 2, 2020.
Vicki was born on October 2, 1953 to Charles J. Butler and the late Doris Reynolds Butler. She was born and educated in Spartanburg County, graduating from Dorman High School in 1971. Vicki later graduated from Winthrop University with a BA in History in 1974 and completed her Masters of Secondary Education at Converse College. She served twenty-six years as a public-school teacher, retiring in 2016 after twenty years at Gable Middle School. Vicki was a member of Cedar Spring Baptist Church.
In addition to her husband of forty-six years, she is survived by three sons, Phillip R. Sinclair of the home, John K. Sinclair (Wesley Crosby) of Columbia, William C. Sinclair (Brittany) of Spartanburg; three sisters, Andrea B. Taylor (Keith) of Landrum, Jill B. Boulier (Perry) of Spartanburg, Laura B. Hall (Mike) of Spartanburg; brother-in-law, Tony Sinclair (Jill) of Columbia; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Vicki was blessed with two grandchildren, Josiah Smith and Kendall Sinclair.
The family would like to thank Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home Health, The Hospice House, and her three sisters for their devoted and outstanding care.
A private family service will be held at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Cedar Spring Baptist Church; 140 Cedar Springs Place, Spartanburg, SC 29302 or Spartanburg Regional Hospice, PO Box 2624
Spartanburg, SC, 29304.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.jmdunbar.com
Dunbar Funeral Home
& Crematory