Vicki Reynolds Butler Sinclair
1953 - 2020
SPARTANBURG– Vicki Reynolds Butler Sinclair, 66, wife of Phillip K. Sinclair, died Sunday, August 2, 2020.
Vicki was born on October 2, 1953 to Charles J. Butler and the late Doris Reynolds Butler. She was born and educated in Spartanburg County, graduating from Dorman High School in 1971. Vicki later graduated from Winthrop University with a BA in History in 1974 and completed her Masters of Secondary Education at Converse College. She served twenty-six years as a public-school teacher, retiring in 2016 after twenty years at Gable Middle School. Vicki was a member of Cedar Spring Baptist Church.
In addition to her husband of forty-six years, she is survived by three sons, Phillip R. Sinclair of the home, John K. Sinclair (Wesley Crosby) of Columbia, William C. Sinclair (Brittany) of Spartanburg; three sisters, Andrea B. Taylor (Keith) of Landrum, Jill B. Boulier (Perry) of Spartanburg, Laura B. Hall (Mike) of Spartanburg; brother-in-law, Tony Sinclair (Jill) of Columbia; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Vicki was blessed with two grandchildren, Josiah Smith and Kendall Sinclair.
The family would like to thank Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home Health, The Hospice House, and her three sisters for their devoted and outstanding care.
A private family service will be held at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Cedar Spring Baptist Church; 140 Cedar Springs Place, Spartanburg, SC 29302 or Spartanburg Regional Hospice, PO Box 2624
Spartanburg, SC, 29304.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.jmdunbar.com
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Aug. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Memories & Condolences
3 entries
August 3, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. We r so sorry abt Vicki. Evans and I praying and thinking abt all of y'all.
Karen wright
Friend
August 3, 2020
Brooke Gillespie Clay
Friend
August 4, 2020
Offering our deepest sympathies during this time.
The Staff of J. M. Dunbar Funeral Home & Crematory
