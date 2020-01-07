|
MOORE- Vicky Jo Horne, 73, of Moore, passed away on January 4, 2020 after a brief illness. Born in Spartanburg she was the daughter to the late William Hoyt Horne (Pete) and Vivian Floyd Horne.
As a young child she moved to Pinewood, SC and after going to Winthrop College she moved to Spartanburg, SC to live and work. She worked at the National Beta Club for 47 years.
She was a member of the Magnolia Garden Club. The group of ladies loved to travel, have fun and shopped till they dropped. All were very close friends, Becky Putman, Vicki Petty, Janice Moore, Carol Bailey, Judy Griffin, Becky Loftis and Sybil Payne.
Friends and family always appreciated her thoughtfulness with cards and gifts throughout the years.
Relatives and close friends: Debbie and Ronald P. Bullock of Boiling Springs, SC, Ronald Justin Bullock and daughter Harper Kay Bullock of Spartanburg, SC, Brent and Barbara B. McAbee of Wilmington, NC, Sarah and Eric Halvorson of Norfolk, VA, Judy and Bobby Griffin of Chesnee, SC, Charlotte and Kyle Mathis of Boiling Springs, SC. Many other cousins, family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her brother Floyd Randy Horne.
A gathering of family and friends will be on Saturday, January 11, 2020 from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at Living Waters Funeral Home and Crematory, 529 Spartanburg Hwy. S. Lyman, SC 29365
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Spartanburg Mobile Meals 419 E. Main St. Spartanburg, SC 296302.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jan. 7, 2020