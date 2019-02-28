|
|
INMAN, SC- Victor Ogan, 24 , of 336 James Allgood Drive, passed away, Thursday, February 14, 2019. Victor was born in Port - Harcourt, Nigeria on October 1, 1994, a son of Julius Ileberi and Joy Ogan.
In addition to his parents, Victor is survived by his two sons, Rashad Ogan and Avion Toney; his step-mother, Nimi Wain-Wei; his step-father, Sunday Ogan; his siblings, Maria Ogan, Kelechi Ogan, Queen Ileberi and King Ileberi. Mr. Ogan is also survived by his aunts, Millicent Emeluwa; Grace Olowo; Uncles, Adrian Udensi; Boyce Emeluwa; his girlfriend, Zsanae Rowe and several nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held 12:00 PM until 12:30 PM on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Seawright Funeral Home in Inman, South Carolina. A Memorial Service will follow at 12:30 PM on Saturday, March 2, 2019, at Seawright Funeral Chapel, conducted by Rev. Parker McDonald. A reception will follow services at Free Chapel Spartanburg, 500 Evangel Road, Spartanburg, South Carolina 29301.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Feb. 28, 2019