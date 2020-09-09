Funeral services for Victor Trejo Chavez, 61, of Inman, SC will be held Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at 1 pm at Community Mortuary. Burial will follow in Good Shepherd Memorial Gardens.

He was born In Zimapan, Mexico and was the husband of Doris Jones Chavez and son of the late Pedro Trejo Ortiz and Maria Chavez Rivera. Survivors in addition to his wife include nine daughters; one son; twenty-four grandchildren; four brothers: and two sisters.

Community Mortuary, 102 Marion Ave, Spartanburg, SC



