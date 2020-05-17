Home

J. M. Dunbar Funeral Home & Crematory
690 Southport Road
Roebuck, SC 29376
(864) 587-7777
Celebration of Life
To be announced at a later date
Vincent Keith Ledford

Vincent Keith Ledford Obituary
SPARTANBURG - Vincent Ledford, 55, husband of Joan Ledford, passed away suddenly at home on Sunday, May 10, 2020. Vincent was born in Boiling Springs, SC on February 22, 1965 to the late Ralph and JoAnn Hammett Ledford.
Vince was a printer with an avid love of toys leading to a career at Toys R Us and internet sales. He also spent many years coaching his sons and other children in recreational sports.
In addition to his wife he is survived by his beloved sons, William Ledford of Knoxville, TN, Harrison Ledford of Charleston; brother, Chris Ledford and his wife Angie; several neices and nephews.
Due to the recent COVID19 pandemic, the family will have a celebration of life service at a later date.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.jmdunbar.com
Dunbar Funeral Home & Crematory
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on May 17, 2020
