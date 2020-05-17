|
SPARTANBURG - Vincent Ledford, 55, husband of Joan Ledford, passed away suddenly at home on Sunday, May 10, 2020. Vincent was born in Boiling Springs, SC on February 22, 1965 to the late Ralph and JoAnn Hammett Ledford.
Vince was a printer with an avid love of toys leading to a career at Toys R Us and internet sales. He also spent many years coaching his sons and other children in recreational sports.
In addition to his wife he is survived by his beloved sons, William Ledford of Knoxville, TN, Harrison Ledford of Charleston; brother, Chris Ledford and his wife Angie; several neices and nephews.
Due to the recent COVID19 pandemic, the family will have a celebration of life service at a later date.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on May 17, 2020