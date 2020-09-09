1/
Viola Miller
1925 - 2020
SALISBURY, NC- Viola Miller, 95, of Valley Falls, SC passed away, Saturday, September 5, 2020 at her daughter's residence in Salisbury.
Born April 20, 1925 in Spartanburg, SC, she was a daughter of the late Bill and Mattie Ayers Miller. She retired from Phillips Fiber.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Paul Allen Miller; a brother, Robert Miller and a great-granddaughter.
Surviving are a daughter, Frances Anderson and her husband, Morris Anderson of Salisbury, NC; daughter-in-law, Dianne Miller of Boiling Springs, SC; brother, Tommy Miller and his wife, Vivian of Boiling Springs; sister-in-law, Myrle Miller of Boiling Springs, SC; seven grandchildren, 19 great- grandchildren; and 13 great-great-grandchildren.
A private family graveside service will be conducted at Whitney Cemetery in Whitney, SC.
Floyd's Boiling Springs Chapel

Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Sep. 9, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Floyd's Boiling Springs Chapel
4161 Highway 9
Boiling Springs, SC 29316
(864) 578-7235
