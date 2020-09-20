Viola was born in Spartanburg, SC, September 13, 1951, to the late Zeddie and Sophia Buckson. She was the youngest of ten siblings (Evelyn, John, Melvin, Charles, Malissa Ann, Ester Bell, Irma Jean, Joseph, Josephine, and Tommy Buckson.

She raised three sons, Nicolas II, Christopher and Timothy Walker; had six grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

She was an amazing woman and person, and was loved by all that knew her. She would instantly light up any situation and could make you smile with a single conversation. She will be greatly missed but never forgotten.

A Celebration of Life for Viola Buckson Whitaker was held with graveside services, September 10, 2020, 1:00pm, conducted by Reverend James Patton, Jr. at Lewis Chapel Baptist Chruch Cemetery.

Arrangements entrusted to Toombs Funeral Home, Muskegon Heights, Michigan.

