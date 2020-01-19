|
|
Virgie Atkins Blackwell, 98, of 1705 Skylyn Drive, Spartanburg, passed away Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Lake Emory Post Acute Care in Inman.
Mrs. Blackwell was born in Gramling, SC on August 12, 1921, a daughter of the late Exie Smith Atkins and Ivo Atkins and was the widow of Spencer "Ray" Blackwell.
She retired as head accountant at Hammond-Brown-Jennings Furniture in Spartanburg and was a member of Beaumont Baptist Church in Spartanburg.
Survivors include a son; Johnny Blackwell and his wife, Merita of Campobello; two daughters; Linda Wallace and husband Gary, and Peggy Fogel and husband Bob of Lyman; seven grandchildren, seven great grandchildren,
and two great, great grandchildren.
Visitation will be held 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM on Monday, January 20th at Seawright Funeral Home . Funeral Services will follow at 11:00 AM in Seawright Funeral Chapel.
Burial will be in Fort Prince Memorial Gardens in Wellford, SC.
In lieu of flowers, memorials should be made to Beaumont Baptist Church, 945 Beaumont Avenue, Spartanburg, SC 29303.
Seawright Funeral Home and Crematory
www.seawright-funeralhome.com
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jan. 19, 2020