Home

POWERED BY

Services
Seawright Funeral Home
26 E. Main Street
Inman, SC 29349
(864) 472-6836
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Seawright Funeral Home
26 East Main Street
Inman, SC
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
11:00 AM
Seawright Funeral Chapel
26 East Main Street
Inman, SC
Resources
More Obituaries for Virgie Blackwell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Virgie A. Blackwell


1921 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Virgie A. Blackwell Obituary
Virgie Atkins Blackwell, 98, of 1705 Skylyn Drive, Spartanburg, passed away Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Lake Emory Post Acute Care in Inman.
Mrs. Blackwell was born in Gramling, SC on August 12, 1921, a daughter of the late Exie Smith Atkins and Ivo Atkins and was the widow of Spencer "Ray" Blackwell.
She retired as head accountant at Hammond-Brown-Jennings Furniture in Spartanburg and was a member of Beaumont Baptist Church in Spartanburg.
Survivors include a son; Johnny Blackwell and his wife, Merita of Campobello; two daughters; Linda Wallace and husband Gary, and Peggy Fogel and husband Bob of Lyman; seven grandchildren, seven great grandchildren,
and two great, great grandchildren.
Visitation will be held 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM on Monday, January 20th at Seawright Funeral Home . Funeral Services will follow at 11:00 AM in Seawright Funeral Chapel.
Burial will be in Fort Prince Memorial Gardens in Wellford, SC.
In lieu of flowers, memorials should be made to Beaumont Baptist Church, 945 Beaumont Avenue, Spartanburg, SC 29303.
Seawright Funeral Home and Crematory
www.seawright-funeralhome.com
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jan. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Virgie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Seawright Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -