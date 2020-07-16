SPARTANBURG- Virginia Anne McGowan, 75, widow of Joseph McGowan, passed away on Sunday, July 12, 2020. Born in Berlin, NJ she was the daughter of the late Marvin Burkhart and Caroline Miller Burkhart.

Before moving to South Carolina, Virginia and her husband belonged to the Virginia Peaceful Gun Club. Virginia was a very loving and caring person and always wanted to help people. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends.

She is survived by her two daughters, Tracy Ritter (Lester); and Kelly Sanders (Doug); seven grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; her faithful companion, Black Jack; and many other family and friends.

She was preceded by a daughter, Lisa Marie Sterner.

Living Waters Funeral Home, Lyman

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store