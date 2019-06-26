|
SPARTANBURG, SC- Born March 14, 1923, Virginia Arletta Bailey Quinn, died June 23, 2019 at Ashley Landing Assisted Living of North Charleston. She was the widow of John Faron Quinn and was predeceased by a son, John Franklin Quinn and grandson, John Michael Quinn.
She is survived by her daughters, Amelia Thompson of Boiling Springs, SC and Rosemary Jones of Mount Pleasant, SC; her son, Michael Quinn of Spartanburg as well as six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
She was a life-long member of Whitney Baptist Church and a celebration of her life will be held at Whitney Baptist Church on Friday, June 28th at 11:00am. Family will receive friends at the church immediately following her funeral service.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on June 26, 2019