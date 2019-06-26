Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Whitney Baptist Church
Visitation
Following Services
Whitney Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Virginia Quinn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Virginia Arletta (Bailey) Quinn


1923 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Virginia Arletta (Bailey) Quinn Obituary
SPARTANBURG, SC- Born March 14, 1923, Virginia Arletta Bailey Quinn, died June 23, 2019 at Ashley Landing Assisted Living of North Charleston. She was the widow of John Faron Quinn and was predeceased by a son, John Franklin Quinn and grandson, John Michael Quinn.
She is survived by her daughters, Amelia Thompson of Boiling Springs, SC and Rosemary Jones of Mount Pleasant, SC; her son, Michael Quinn of Spartanburg as well as six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
She was a life-long member of Whitney Baptist Church and a celebration of her life will be held at Whitney Baptist Church on Friday, June 28th at 11:00am. Family will receive friends at the church immediately following her funeral service.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on June 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.