Floyd's Boiling Springs Chapel
4161 Highway 9
Boiling Springs, SC 29316
(864) 578-7235
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:30 PM
New Beginnings United Methodist Church
210 Rainbow Lake Road
Boiling Springs, SC
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
3:00 PM
New Beginnings United Methodist Church
210 Rainbow Lake Road
Boiling Springs, SC
View Map
Virginia Campsen


1950 - 2019
Virginia Campsen Obituary
BOILING SPRINGS, SC- Virginia Dianne Freeman Campsen, 68, wife of Doug Campsen, passed away on Saturday, August 31, 2109.
She was born October 19, 1950 in Spartanburg, SC, she was a daughter of the late John and Evelyn (Franklin) Freeman. Gin was a wife, mother and grandmother who loved painting, reading, gardening, and most of all, her family.
Also surviving is her daughter, Gina Campsen; her granddaughter, Evy Wharton; her sister, Mary Fuqua; her brothers, Buddy and Jimmy Freeman; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Along with her parents, Gin was predeceased by her son, Johnny Ray High, and her sisters, Wanda Thompson and Sue Nix.
A visitation will be held 1:00 – 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, September 3, 2019, at New Beginnings United Methodist Church, 210 Rainbow Lake Road, Boiling Springs, SC 29316. Funeral Service will follow in the Church Sanctuary at 3:00 p.m. Burial will be at Good Shepherd Memorial Park, 4164 Highway 9 North, Boiling Springs, SC.
The family is at the home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials contributions can be made to the Spartanburg Humane Society, 150 Dexter Road, Spartanburg, SC 29303.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com.
Floyd's Boiling Springs Chapel.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Sept. 2, 2019
