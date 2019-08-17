Home

The J. F. Floyd Mortuary, Crematory & Cemeteries
235 North Church Street
Spartanburg, SC 29306
(864) 582-5451
Graveside service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
3:00 PM
Greenlawn Memorial Gardens
1300 Fernwood-Glendale Rd.
Spartanburg, SC
Visitation
Following Services
Greenlawn Memorial Gardens
1300 Fernwood-Glendale Rd.
Spartanburg, SC
Virginia Coggins


1938 - 2019
Virginia Coggins Obituary
SPARTANBURG, SC- Virginia Coggins, 81, of Spartanburg, SC, died Thursday, August 15, 2019, at Valley Falls Terrace. Born March 5, 1938 in Spartanburg, SC, she was the daughter of the late Clayton and Valla Meadows Huitt and widow of Walter B. Coggins. Mrs. Coggins was a waitress at Baber Rhyne who loved to cook and garden.
Survivors include her daughter Betty Parris of Woodruff, SC; grandson, Chris Parris (Jennifer) of Charlotte, NC; and brothers, Tommy Huitt of Duncan, SC and Paul Huitt of Roebuck, SC. In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by a daughter, Debbie Laconga.
Graveside services will be conducted at 3:00 PM Saturday, August 17, 2019 in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Rd., Spartanburg, SC 29307. Visitation will follow at the graveside.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's North Church Street Chapel
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Aug. 17, 2019
