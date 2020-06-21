Virginia (Edge) Collins
1927 - 2020
WOODRUFF, SC- Virginia Edge Collins, 92, passed away Friday, June 19, 2020 at her home in Woodruff, SC. Born September 1, 1927 to the late John Wyatt Lee Edge and Alice Powers Edge.
Virginia was a lifetime member of Nazareth Presbyterian Church where she will be remembered as one who always had a smile and cheerful word for everyone. She was a true Christian friend to all. She was retired from Spartanburg Water Works.
She is survived by one son, Stephen Robert Collins and wife, Susan; two grandsons, Brandon Collins and Blake Collins and wife, Emily; three great-grandchildren, Bryce, Madison and Holly Collins; and her special angel, Tammy. Virginia was predeceased by her husband of 70 years, Robert Kenneth Collins, and her 12 siblings.
The family would like to express heartfelt thanks to Virginia's many caregivers from Home Instead Senior Care and Agape Hospice for their loving care and support.
A private graveside service will be held on Monday, June 22, 2020 at 4:00 PM at Nazareth Presbyterian Church Cemetery, conducted by The Rev. Julie Schaaf.
The family requests that memorials be made to Nazareth Presbyterian Church Cemetery Fund, 680 Nazareth Church Road, Moore, SC 29369 or to Agape Hospice, 516 E. Main Street, Spartanburg, SC 29302.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's North Church Street Chapel

Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
22
Graveside service
04:00 PM
Nazareth Presbyterian Church Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
The J. F. Floyd Mortuary - North Church Street Chapel
235 North Church Street
Spartanburg, SC 29306
(864) 582-5451
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
