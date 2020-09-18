SPARTANBURG, SC- Virginia Owens Dean, 98, peacefully left for her eternal home September 15, 2020 after a short illness. She was at home surrounded by her loved ones.
She was the daughter of late the Lawrence Jessie Owens and Dora Bearden Owens from Drayton Mills, SC. She was married to the late Wallace G. Dean for 46 years.
She is survived by her sons, Glen Dean and wife Natalie, Bob Dean and wife Pam; her two grandchildren, Jonathan Dean and Elizabeth Dean; her last living sibling, Dorothy Buchanan; her nieces, Kay Hammond and Joan Koone; and her nephews, Joey Buchanan and Lee Buchanan. She is also survived by her constant companion and loving pet, Charlie.
She was predeceased by her second son, Donald A. Dean, and seven siblings: Mae Graham, Lealo Rogers, Estelle Collier, Virgie Caldwell, Purcell Owens, Tommy Owens, and Dewitt Owens.
She served at the Miami Army Airfield as a private from May 1943 to August 1945. She was selected as "the average WAC" in 1945 for being typical of the women who served their country during that time. She still had her army boots, and her children love to say: "Your mama wears army boots."
Church was important to her. She attended Drayton Baptist Church as a child, and Fernwood Baptist Church during her marriage. After her husband passed, she joined First Baptist of Spartanburg, where she attended the Mary Belle Gardner's Sunday School Class. She also served in the Ladies First Thursday, Young at Heart, The Early Bird Life Group and Vacation Bible School.
Virginia's late husband graduated from Wofford College in 1950, and she remained an enthusiastic Wofford fan and member of the Wofford Dames. She attended many football and basketball games up until the most recent season. She could be seen sitting in her favorite seat, wearing black and gold, cheering the Terriers. She and her husband filmed all football games from 1955 to 1978 and traveled every weekend with the team.
After Wofford, the Golden State Warriors basketball team was her favorite. She was a Steph Curry fan and wore his #30 socks to cheer them on. She may or may not have them on now.
The family would like to thank Sandra Williams for her dedicated care over the past 2 years. We are grateful for the way you cared for her and for adopting Charlie.
A graveside service will be held at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Road, Spartanburg, SC 29307, where Virginia will be laid to rest beside her husband Saturday, September 19, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. She will again be next to the man she loves. Please practice social distancing and wear a mask.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Wallace G. Dean 1950 Memorial Athletic Endowed Scholarship Fund, Wofford College, 427 North Church Street, Spartanburg, SC 29303.
The family is at the home of Bob and Pam Dean.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's North Church Street Chapel