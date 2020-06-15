Virginia Haney

ROEBUCK, SC- Virginia Kay Haney, 8 weeks old and the daughter of Ryan Michael Haney and Denesa Smtih Haney passed away Saturday June 13, 2020.

Survivors in addition to her loving parents include her maternal grandparents, Jody and Diane Wilson Lamb; paternal grandparents Paula and James Brown and the late Darrel Haney; a brother, Wilson Carlton Smith of the home.

Visitation will be held 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM, Tuesday June 16, 2020 at Forest Hills Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be held 11:00 AM Wednesday June 17, 2020 at Bellview Baptist Church officiated by Rev. Carey Caldwell. Interment will follow in Greenhaven Memorial Gardens.

Forest Hills Funeral Home

Woodruff, SC





