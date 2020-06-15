Virginia Haney
ROEBUCK, SC- Virginia Kay Haney, 8 weeks old and the daughter of Ryan Michael Haney and Denesa Smtih Haney passed away Saturday June 13, 2020.
Survivors in addition to her loving parents include her maternal grandparents, Jody and Diane Wilson Lamb; paternal grandparents Paula and James Brown and the late Darrel Haney; a brother, Wilson Carlton Smith of the home.
Visitation will be held 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM, Tuesday June 16, 2020 at Forest Hills Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be held 11:00 AM Wednesday June 17, 2020 at Bellview Baptist Church officiated by Rev. Carey Caldwell. Interment will follow in Greenhaven Memorial Gardens.
Forest Hills Funeral Home
Woodruff, SC


Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jun. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
16
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Forest Hills Funeral Home
JUN
17
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Bellview Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Forest Hills Funeral Home
6995 Highway 101
Woodruff, SC 29388
(864) 476-9898
