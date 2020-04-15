|
MOORE, SC- Virginia "Jennie" Powell Harvey, 84, of Moore, SC, died Monday, April 13, 2020, at Greenville Memorial Hospital. Born October 3, 1935, in Spartanburg, SC, she was the daughter of the late Hilton Baxter Powell and Ella Ruth Abernathy Powell.
Jennie was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church in Spartanburg, SC. She graduated from Spartanburg High School and Grace Downs Model and Airline Career School in New York, NY.
Jennie was a flight attendant with United Airlines based in New York City. During her early years, she enjoyed teaching ballroom dancing, modeling and taking part in the adventures of New York City. Jennie later returned to Spartanburg and was executive secretary to the editor-in-chief of the Spartanburg Herald-Journal. In the early 1970's, Jennie and her husband, Howard, founded Harvey Personnel, Inc. and together they placed qualified candidates in jobs nationwide. During her golden years, Jennie found her true passion as a private sitter and loving caregiver to the elderly.
Jennie served as an American Red Cross Volunteer for the former Spartanburg Regional Hospital and she was a former member of the Altrusa International Club of Spartanburg. She campaigned for her husband in the political arena and traveled the Southeastern U. S. for her son to compete in skating.
Jennie was a loving and devoted wife and the most amazing and wonderful mother. She was married to the late Howard L. Harvey, former Spartanburg City Councilman. She is survived by her son, Michael W. Harvey and his wife Dr. Kathryn "Kem" Harvey of Moore, SC.
She formed many lasting friendships that remained strong throughout her life, one of those friendships being with Charlie Mae Prince who was like a sister to her.
A private graveside service will be conducted in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Red Cross, 104 Garner Road, Spartanburg, SC 29303.
