1/1
Virginia (Agnes) Humphreville
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Virginia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SPARTANBURG, SC- Virginia Agnes Humphreville, 80, passed away on October 28, 2020. She was born in Roundup, Montana and attended schools in Roundup and Lavina, MT. She graduated high school in Deer Lodge, MT.
Ms. Humphreville retired from the Army after 20 years of active service serving two tours in Germany. She also retired from Crown Cork and Seal after 24 years of service in 2006.
She was predeceased by her parents, Fred and Bridget Humphreville. She is survived by two sisters, Margie O'Brien of Florence, MT and Susan Blair of Deer Lodge, MT; one brother, Fred Humphreville (Ellen) of Mt. Vernon, WA; nine nieces and nephews; an aunt, Florence Faechner of Billings, MT.
She will be cremated and spread in Montana. No services will be held.
Eggers Funeral Home, Boiling Springs

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Eggers Funeral Home
195 Rainbow Lake Road
Boiling Springs, SC 29316
(864) 578-3838
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Eggers Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved