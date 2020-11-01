SPARTANBURG, SC- Virginia Agnes Humphreville, 80, passed away on October 28, 2020. She was born in Roundup, Montana and attended schools in Roundup and Lavina, MT. She graduated high school in Deer Lodge, MT.

Ms. Humphreville retired from the Army after 20 years of active service serving two tours in Germany. She also retired from Crown Cork and Seal after 24 years of service in 2006.

She was predeceased by her parents, Fred and Bridget Humphreville. She is survived by two sisters, Margie O'Brien of Florence, MT and Susan Blair of Deer Lodge, MT; one brother, Fred Humphreville (Ellen) of Mt. Vernon, WA; nine nieces and nephews; an aunt, Florence Faechner of Billings, MT.

She will be cremated and spread in Montana. No services will be held.

Eggers Funeral Home, Boiling Springs

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store