WOODRUFF, SC- Virginia Inez Grizzle, 97, wife of the late Joe Robert Grizzle, died Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at Woodruff Manor.
Born March 20, 1921 in Moore, SC, Inez was a daughter of the late William and Lillie Mae Gregory. She was a very kind person who loved her church. Inez enjoyed singing, cooking, and gardening.
She is survived by her sons, Carl, Larry, and Bob "Leon" Grizzle; grandchildren, Steve, Ben, Tammy, Brian, Robert, and Dwayne; great grandchildren, Reid, Sawyer, Asher, Audrey, Bennett, Luke, Cody, Drew, and Kristine; her brother, William "Bill" Gregory; and her sister, Elaine Gregory.
In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by a son, Wilbur Grizzle; infant daughters, Linda and Willie Mae Grizzle; three sisters; and five brothers.
The family will receive friends Saturday, February 23rd, 1-2PM at Moore Church of Christ.
Funeral services will follow at 2PM.
Burial will be held in the church cemetery.
The family will be at the home of her son, Carl Grizzle.
Dunbar Funeral Home & Crematory
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Feb. 21, 2019