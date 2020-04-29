|
INMAN, SC- Mrs. Virginia Kimbrell Stepp, 88, went home to be with her Lord on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at Valley Falls Terrace. She was the widow of Jack W. Stepp.
Mrs. Stepp was a native of Spartanburg County and a daughter of the late Charlie M. and Ruth Durham Kimbrell. She was a retired textile employee and a member of Green Point Baptist Church.
She is survived by a daughter and son-in-law: Cheryl and Mark Cooksey of Inman; four grandchildren: Alex (Turner) Foster, Holly Stepp (David), Jessica Stepp and Jonah Stepp; and three great grandchildren. She was predeceased by a son: Tony Stepp, a sister: Betty Ayers and brothers: Johnny and Charles Kimbrell. She was the last surviving member of her immediate family.
Graveside services will be conducted on Thursday, April 30, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Good Shepherd Memorial Park. Rev. Dr. David Lancaster will officiate.
Memorial may be made to the Building Fund, Green Point Baptist Church, 1391 Rainbow Lake Road, Inman, SC 29349.
