Virginia Lynn Quinton Robertson, 69, of 330 Gwinn Mill Road, entered into eternal rest on Monday, April 8, 2019, surrounded by her family.
Virginia was born June 28, 1949, a daughter of the late Calvin Coolidge Quinton and Waddetta Caughman Bennett. She was a graduate of the University of South Carolina, and worked as an accountant and credit executive for Metromont Materials and Tietex International. She was a lifelong member of Bethel United Methodist Church.
Ms. Robertson is survived by her mother; two sons, Jeff Robertson and his wife Linda, and Carl Robertson and his wife Erin; a sister, Linda Guyton and her husband Mike; a brother, Glenn Quinton and his wife Faune; two grandchildren, Grayton and Gianluca Robertson; five well-loved nieces and nephews and their families; and a special friend Bill Clayton. She was a friend of Bill W, and he introduced her to a whole family of loving and supporting friends.
Those who knew Virginia know she disliked having a fuss made over her, and in honor of her character, a small private memorial is planned. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Goforth House, P.O. Box 6560, Spartanburg, SC 29304.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Apr. 12, 2019