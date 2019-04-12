Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Virginia Robertson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Virginia Lynn (Quinton) Robertson


1949 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Virginia Lynn (Quinton) Robertson Obituary
Virginia Lynn Quinton Robertson, 69, of 330 Gwinn Mill Road, entered into eternal rest on Monday, April 8, 2019, surrounded by her family.
Virginia was born June 28, 1949, a daughter of the late Calvin Coolidge Quinton and Waddetta Caughman Bennett. She was a graduate of the University of South Carolina, and worked as an accountant and credit executive for Metromont Materials and Tietex International. She was a lifelong member of Bethel United Methodist Church.
Ms. Robertson is survived by her mother; two sons, Jeff Robertson and his wife Linda, and Carl Robertson and his wife Erin; a sister, Linda Guyton and her husband Mike; a brother, Glenn Quinton and his wife Faune; two grandchildren, Grayton and Gianluca Robertson; five well-loved nieces and nephews and their families; and a special friend Bill Clayton. She was a friend of Bill W, and he introduced her to a whole family of loving and supporting friends.
Those who knew Virginia know she disliked having a fuss made over her, and in honor of her character, a small private memorial is planned. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Goforth House, P.O. Box 6560, Spartanburg, SC 29304.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Apr. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.