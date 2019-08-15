|
|
INMAN, SC- Virginia "Ninah" Roberts Morris, 86, of 14 First Street, passed away Wednesday, August 14th, at the home of her niece, Kaye West. Virginia was born in Spartanburg, South Carolina on June 21, 1933, a daughter of the late Rick Roberts and Della Fleming. She was the widow of Roy Morris.
She was a member of Aldersgate United Methodist Church and a retired employee of Raycord Shirt Manufacturing.
Mrs. Morris is survived by a sister, Mattie Mae Morris,(Glenn); a niece, Kaye Morris West (Chris); nephew, Kenny Morris (Susan); two great-nieces, Anna Tolles West (Josh Rhyne) and Olivia Morris all of Inman, South Carolina.
Graveside Services will be held at 10:00 AM on Friday, August 16, 2019, at Roselawn Memorial Gardens in Inman, South Carolina, conducted by, Rev. Jack Hames.
Visitation will follow the service at the gravesite.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Spartanburg Humane Society, 150 Dexter Rd., Spartanburg, SC 29303.
The family is at the home of her niece, Kaye West, 206 Pawleys Court, Inman, South Carolina 29349.
