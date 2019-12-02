|
|
SPARTANBURG, SC- Virginia Lucille Dodd Stewart, 83, of Spartanburg, SC, died Saturday, November 30, 2019, at Magnolia Manor. Born August 28, 1936 in Fairforest, SC, she was the daughter of the late Frank L. and Katie Dills Dodd.
Virginia was retired after working in retail sales and was a member of the former Green Street Baptist Church.
Survivors include her children, Lonnie Rogers (Brenda) of Spartanburg, SC, Cindy Wall (Frankie) of Boiling Springs, SC, Susan MacRae (Scott) of Columbia, SC, and Brent Rogers (Pam) of Boiling Springs, SC; seven grandchildren; and four great grandchildren. She was also predeceased by her brothers, Pat Dodd and Carlyle Dodd.
A graveside serve will be conducted at 11:00 AM Wednesday, December 4, 2019, in Sunset Memorial Park, 1955 Cannons Campground Rd., Spartanburg, SC 29307. Visitation will be at the graveside.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's North Church Street Chapel
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Dec. 2, 2019