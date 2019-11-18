|
Inman, SC- Virginia Sue Melton Bright, 84, of 43 Lyman Road, Inman, SC, went on to be with her Lord on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at the Regional Hospice Home in Spartanburg, S.C.. Virginia was born in Spartanburg, SC on October 23, 1935, a daughter of the late Sue Emma (Watkins) Melton and Joseph Carl Melton and was the widow of Leroy James Bright. She worked as a seamstress for over 35 years and enjoyed baby sitting her five special adopted grandchildren, David Newton, Chris Messner, Patrick Messner, Christi Fowler Kelly and Hannah Sprouse.
She was a member of Inman First Free Will Baptist Church where she was a member of the Disciples Sunday School Class and the Seasoned Saints Senior Citizens group Virginia is survived by two sons, Bobby Bright and wife Judy, of Inman, SC, Roger Bright, of Inman, SC, a sister, Peggy Melton Hannon and husband Ray, of Inman, SC, two brothers, Gerald Melton, of Campobello, SC, A. J. Melton and wife Ann, of Inman, SC. She was predeceased by a brother, Dean Melton.
The family is at the home of her son, 1171 Ballenger Road, Inman and will receive friends Tuesday, November 19th from 12:00 Noon - 1:00 PM at Inman First Free Will Baptist Church. Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 PM on Tuesday, November 19th at Inman First Free Will Baptist Church in Inman, SC with Rev Sean Fortner officiating. Burial will be in Roselawn Memorial Gardens, Inman, SC.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Spartanburg Regional Hospice, 120 Heywood Ave, Suite 300, Spartanburg, SC 29302.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Nov. 18, 2019