Home

POWERED BY

Services
Seawright Funeral Home
26 E. Main Street
Inman, SC 29349
(864) 472-6836
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Inman First Free Will Baptist Church
90 Blackstock Rd.
Inman, SC
Service
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
1:00 PM
Inman First Free Will Baptist Church
90 Blackstock Rd.
Inman, SC
Resources
More Obituaries for Virginia Bright
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Virginia Sue Bright


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Virginia Sue Bright Obituary
Inman, SC- Virginia Sue Melton Bright, 84, of 43 Lyman Road, Inman, SC, went on to be with her Lord on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at the Regional Hospice Home in Spartanburg, S.C.. Virginia was born in Spartanburg, SC on October 23, 1935, a daughter of the late Sue Emma (Watkins) Melton and Joseph Carl Melton and was the widow of Leroy James Bright. She worked as a seamstress for over 35 years and enjoyed baby sitting her five special adopted grandchildren, David Newton, Chris Messner, Patrick Messner, Christi Fowler Kelly and Hannah Sprouse.
She was a member of Inman First Free Will Baptist Church where she was a member of the Disciples Sunday School Class and the Seasoned Saints Senior Citizens group Virginia is survived by two sons, Bobby Bright and wife Judy, of Inman, SC, Roger Bright, of Inman, SC, a sister, Peggy Melton Hannon and husband Ray, of Inman, SC, two brothers, Gerald Melton, of Campobello, SC, A. J. Melton and wife Ann, of Inman, SC. She was predeceased by a brother, Dean Melton.
The family is at the home of her son, 1171 Ballenger Road, Inman and will receive friends Tuesday, November 19th from 12:00 Noon - 1:00 PM at Inman First Free Will Baptist Church. Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 PM on Tuesday, November 19th at Inman First Free Will Baptist Church in Inman, SC with Rev Sean Fortner officiating. Burial will be in Roselawn Memorial Gardens, Inman, SC.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Spartanburg Regional Hospice, 120 Heywood Ave, Suite 300, Spartanburg, SC 29302.
Seawright Funeral Home & Crematory
www.seawright-funeralhome.com
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Nov. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Virginia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Seawright Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -