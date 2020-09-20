1/1
Virginia Sue (Coward) Spiers
HOUSTON, TX- Virginia Sue Coward Spiers passed away Saturday, August 8, 2020, in Houston, TX. She was the daughter of the late Harry Nathan Coward and Mary Jane McSwain Coward and the wife of 45 years, of Jack Dale Spiers.
Born on August 22, 1942, in Port Arthur, TX during her father's WWII assignment there, but returned to Spartanburg as an infant and grew up there. She returned to Texas when her husband was transferred to Houston in 1975.
Mrs. Spiers retired from the Houston Independent School District after 25 years of service and was a member of Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in Nassau Bay, TX. She was also an active member in the Sam Houston Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution and was past president of the Lakeview Quilters Guild.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brother, John Earl Coward.
Interment will be in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Road, Spartanburg, SC 29307.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's North Church Street Chapel

Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
