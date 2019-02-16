Home

Floyd Mortuary - Greenlawn Chapel
2075 East Main Street
Spartanburg, SC 29307
(864) 582-5455
Service
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
2:00 PM
Floyd Mortuary - Greenlawn Chapel
2075 East Main Street
Spartanburg, SC 29307
View Map
Visitation
Following Services
Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel
2075 E. Main St
Spartanburg, SC
View Map
Virginia (Stevens) Swinney


SPARTANBURG, SC- Virginia Elizabeth Stevens Swinney, 82, of Spartanburg, SC, passed from this life into the arms of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on Friday, February 15, 2019. Born February 28, 1936, in Spartanburg County, SC, she was the daughter of the late Walter David Stevens Sr. and Eloise Rogers Stevens.
Mrs. Swinney was a member of Harvest Baptist Church and formerly employed with Butte-Knit Mill.
Survivors include her beloved husband of 66 years, Boyce E. Swinney; son, Larry Swinney (Wanda); and daughter, Annette Carswell (James), all of Inman, SC; grandchildren, Thomas Carswell (Ali) of Columbia, SC and USMC Sergeant Joseph Carswell (Amy) of Havelock, NC.
A service honoring her life will be conducted at 2:00 PM Tuesday, February 19, 2019, at Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel, 2075 E. Main St., Spartanburg, SC 29307, by Pastor Terry McMillian. Visitation will follow the service at the Chapel. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Spartanburg Regional Home Hospice, PO Box 430, Drayton, SC 29333.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Feb. 16, 2019
