Virginia "Tut" Tallulah Ouzts Cobb, 87, of 218 Aberdeen Lane, Spartanburg, SC, died on Friday, March 13, 2020.
Virginia was born in Charlotte, NC, on May 15, 1932. Her parents were the late Tallulah "Tut" McFall Cork Ouzts and David Thomas Ouzts. Many of Virginia's childhood friendships carried into her adult life. Of these, the most notable were members of The Teenas, a group of friends that she remained close with until her death.
An avid learner, Virginia taught herself to read at the age of four. She graduated from Spartanburg High School, attended the University of South Carolina, and graduated from Converse College with a degree in elementary education.
Virginia loved children. She was a dedicated teacher at Houston Elementary School for over 20 years. She enjoyed being a part of the Spartanburg Debutante Club, Spartanburg Junior League, and her local garden club. When she wasn't raising her family or working, she loved relaxing on the beach at Pawleys Island, SC.
Virginia is also survived by her four children, Nancy Briggs (David) of Spartanburg, SC, Ethel Hunter (McKiever) of Boone, NC, Jack Cobb (Libby) of Spartanburg, SC, and Ned Cobb (Linda Harp) of Cookeville, TN. Surviving grandchildren include, Karen Updyke (Reid) of Charleston, SC, Abbie Wonn (Brendon) of Greenville, SC, Cam Briggs (Anne) of Charleston, SC, Ryan Briggs (Rachel Neil) of Charleston, SC, Zac Cobb (Spencer) of Asheville, NC, Maggie Hunter of Boone, NC, Kiever Hunter of Boone, NC, Max Cobb (Jamie) of Spartanburg, SC, Dylan Cobb of Denver, CO, and Savannah Cobb of Manchester, England. Other survivors include two great-grandchildren, Madeline Updyke and Avery Updyke. She is also survived by her sister, Nancy "Tootsie" Ouzts Demo of Spartanburg, SC.
Virginia was predeceased by her former spouse, John "Jack" Leiston Cobb, Sr.; and a sister, Dorothy "Dot" Neville Ouzts Williams, both of Spartanburg, SC.
The family would like to extend gratitude to Virginia's caregivers for their invaluable support.
A memorial service and celebration of Virginia's life will be held this Spring on a date to be announced via a subsequent listing in the Spartanburg Herald Journal.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to www.nokidhungry.org.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.JMDunbar.com.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Mar. 18, 2020