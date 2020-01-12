|
|
JONESVILLE, SC- Mrs. Virginia Moss Thompson, age 83, wife of Paul Herbert Thompson of 613 Howell Rd., Jonesville, passed away Friday, January 10, 2020 at her home, surrounded by loved ones.
Mrs. Thompson was born in Union on June 22, 1936, a daughter of the late Rufus Moss and Myrtle Palmer Moss. She was a graduate of Jonesville High School and was formerly employed with Milliken & Co. and Torrington Plant. Mrs. Thompson was an entrepreneur and ran a successful wallpapering business for many years. She also owned and operated Buffalo Seafood, along with her brother William, for 18 years. Mrs. Thompson was a member of Bethlehem United Methodist Church and was an avid gardener and cook. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
Surviving in addition to her husband are two daughters: Debra Toney Waldron and Paula Kaye Thompson Jones and husband Wade both of Spartanburg; two sons: Michael Ray Thompson and wife Jeanie of Union and James Richard "Rick" Thompson of Jonesville; nine grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren and a brother, William Moss of Union. Mrs. Thompson was predeceased by two sisters, Lillie Moss Grant and Betty Moss Sullivan and a brother, Harrison Moss. The family would like to say a special "Thank You" to Marie Bailey, Laura Moss, Tanya Martin, Natasha Hill, Spartanburg Regional Hospice Nurses, and the Shut In Ministry of Bethlehem and Foster's Chapel United Methodist Church, for their love and care of Mrs. Thompson.
Funeral Services will be held 3:00 PM Monday, January 13, 2020 at Bethlehem United Methodist Church conducted by Rev. Dustin Madala, Rev. Scott Cobb and her granddaughter, Shannon Toney Smith. Burial will follow in Union Memorial Gardens.
Active pallbearers will be Mrs. Thompson's grandsons and nephews, Robert Paul Toney, Kevin Thompson, Dylan Thompson, Mark Reynolds, Michael Smith, Sam Walker, Michael Walker, and Tim Palmer. Honorary pallbearers will be Robert Wells, Phil Poole, Nicholas Thompson and Jacob Thompson.
Visitation will be held from 1:30 until 3:00 PM Monday, prior to the services at the church.
Memorials may be made to The Shut In Ministry of Bethlehem and Foster's Chapel United Methodist Church, 1622 Kelly Rd., Union, SC 29379.
The family will be at the home, 613 Howell Road, Jonesville, SC 29353.
SR Holcombe Funeral Home (www.holcombefuneralhomes.com)
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jan. 12, 2020