GAFFNEY, SC- Virginia Harrison Wellmon of 157 Farm Wind Road went home to be with the Lord on Monday, October 7, 2019.
Born in Gaffney, she was the widow of the late William Ray Wellmon and the daughter of the late Eunice Clingman (E.C.) Harrison and Ruth Davis Harrison. She was a graduate of Gaffney High School and Limestone College. Virginia valued education more than anything and received her Master's degree from the University of North Carolina-Greensboro. She was a teacher and guidance counselor at Gaffney High School, North Rowan High School in Spencer, NC, Harding High School in Charlotte, NC, and West Mecklenburg High School in Charlotte, NC. Virginia loved working and never wanted to retire, and so even after she stopped teaching, she became the office manager for her son, Dr. Bruce Wellmon, and was the co-owner and operator of Clingman Memorial Gardens. She was also a former member of Delta Kappa Gamma and a member of Cherokee Avenue Baptist Church.
Surviving is her only son, Dr. Bruce Harrison Wellmon (Litia Kadanec Wellmon), of Gaffney; two grandchildren, Rebeka Ellen Wellmon of Foxborough, MA and Eva Harrison Wellmon of Clemson, SC; two special nephews, Julian Harrison and Stroup Parris, both of Gaffney; two special nieces, Cynthia Tubb (Terry) and Michelle Bothello, both of Gaffney; and numerous other nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband and parents, Virginia was preceded in death by two brothers, Roy Harrison and J.D. Harrison.
Not only was Virginia a hardworking and dedicated educator, manager, and mother, but she was also an excellent grandmother to Rebeka and Eva. She attended every single one of their dance competitions, school recitals, awards ceremonies, debutant balls, and graduations. She would watch all Clemson University football games on television every season since Rebeka attended Clemson and Eva is currently attending Clemson as a sophomore. As one of the only women in her Master's program, Virginia was and will forever be an inspiration for her granddaughters to succeed both academically and personally. Last summer, Virginia traveled over 750 miles to see her eldest granddaughter Rebeka earn her Master's degree at Northwestern University. Virginia was always so incredibly proud of her son Bruce and was equally as proud of Rebeka and Eva.
The family will receive friends from 6 PM to 8 PM on October 12, 2019 at her residence, 157 Farm Wind Road, in Gaffney, SC. Private crypt side services will be held by the family at Clingman Memorial Gardens Mausoleum with Dr. Clyde Thomas officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Cherokee Avenue Baptist Church, P.O. Box 1449, Gaffney, SC 29342.
