CHESNEE, SC- Virginia Cash White, 96, of Chesnee passed away Thursday, January 16, 2020 at Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home. Born September 30, 1923, she was the daughter of the late Haden and Amanda Potter Cash. She was a member of Piedmont Baptist Church for 88 years. She was married to the late Eugene White for 69 years.
Left to cherish her memory is two daughters, Barbara White and Mary Jo (Don) Johnson; three grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by one son, Robert W. White and one sister, Eunice Gossett.
Special thanks to Pat Arrowood, caregiver, Kathryn Cantrell for all her assistance, Meals on Wheels Volunteers, Home Hospice and Hospice House Staff.
The family will receive friends Saturday, January 18, 2020, from 2:00 until 3:00 pm at Piedmont Baptist Church. Funeral services will follow at 3:00 pm at the Church with Dr. Jerry White and the Rev. Bob Rudman officiating. Interment will be in the Piedmont Baptist Church Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Junior Littlejohn, Buddy Gilbert, Dupree Jolley, Joe Uldrick, Paul Ramsey and Vernon Rowe.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Mobile Meals, PO Box 461, Spartanburg, SC 29304 or to Piedmont Baptist Church, 5524 Chesnee Hwy, Chesnee, SC 29323 or to Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home, 686 Jeff Davis Dr., Spartanburg, SC 29303.
The family will be at the home.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jan. 17, 2020