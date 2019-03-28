|
INMAN- Virginia Foy Wynn, 61, went home to be with her Lord on March 20, 2019. Jenny was the loving wife of Robert Lou Wynn III and the precious mother of Tasha Allen. She was the loving daughter of the late Grady and Shirley Foy. She was predeceased by her brother Ricky Foy. Surviving in addition to her husband and daughter, were her step-daghters Crissi Powers and Amie Williams. Jenny was an avid animal lover and leaves behind her loyal dogs, Coby, Rusty, and Dylan. A private service will be held for the family at a later date.
