|
|
SPARTANBURG, SC- Virl Jane McIntyre Dearybury, 99, of Spartanburg, SC, died Tuesday, February 11, 2020, at her home. Born May 26, 1920, in Arcadia, SC, she was the daughter of the late George Arastus McIntyre and Clara Love McIntyre and step-daughter of Janie Kellett Roberts McIntyre. She was the widow of Paul E. Dearybury Sr.
An active member of St. Mark United Methodist Church, the choir and UMW, Mrs. Dearybury taught the Ladies Sunday School Class. She was also a member of the VFW Ladies Auxiliary #9539. She was a graduate of Fairforest High School and Cecil's Business College and employed for many years with Converse Mill and Raycord.
Survivors include her son, Paul E. "Eddie" Dearybury Jr. (Wilma) of Cowpens, SC; grandchildren, Trey Dearybury, Spencer Dearybury, and Meri Dearybury; great-grandson, Jameson Dearybury; brother, John McIntyre of Easley, SC; and sisters, Sue Hunter of Spartanburg, SC and Kate Haulbrook of Charleston, SC. In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by her brothers, Claude McIntyre, George "Buck" McIntyre, Conley McIntyre, Richard McIntyre, and Eddie Roberts; and sisters, Julia Beaty and Doris Martin.
A graveside service will be conducted at 1:00 PM Friday, February 14, 2020, in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Rd., Spartanburg, SC 29307, by The Rev. David F. Ervin and The Rev. Jack A. Caldwell. Visitation will be at the graveside.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Mark United Methodist Church, 3055 East Main Street, Spartanburg, SC 29307; Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home, 686 Jeff Davis Drive, Spartanburg, SC 29303; or Mobile Meals Service, PO Box 461, Spartanburg, SC 29304.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Feb. 13, 2020