Seawright Funeral Home
26 E. Main Street
Inman, SC 29349
(864) 472-6836

Vithalbhai A. Patel

Vithalbhai A. Patel Obituary
INMAN, SC- Vithalbhai Ashabhai Patel, 76, of 154 Chesnut Lake Dr. Inman, SC, passed away on Saturday, March 7, 2020.
Born in Rudel, Gujarat India on March 1, 1944, he was a son of the late Ashabhai Trikambhai Patel and Diwaliben Ashabhai Patel and was the husband of Jaydeviben Vithalbhai Patel. Mr. Patel was a school teacher while in India.
In addition to his wife, he is also survived by two sons, Sanjay V. Patel (Devangini) and Jitendra V. Patel (Addie); four brothers, Ishwarbhai A. Patel, Raojibhai A. Patel, Chandubhai A. Patel, Rameshbhai A. Patel; four sisters, Sardaben M. Patel, Bhagvatiben N. Patel, Madhuben C. Patel, Sushilaben R. Patel and four grandchildren, Krishna, Neema, Anya, Isabella.
Services will be held at Seawright Funeral Home, 26 East Main Street, Inman, SC 29349 at 2:00 PM on Tuesday, March 10, 2020.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in memory of Vithalbhai A. Patel to the Cancer Association of Spartanburg and Cherokee Counties, 295 East Main Street #100 Spartanburg, SC 29302.
Seawright Funeral Home
Inman, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Mar. 9, 2020
