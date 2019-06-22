|
|
Vivian Ann Jeter, 72, of 110 Jeter Dr., Pauline, SC, entered into eternal rest on Monday afternoon, June 17, 2019 at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center. She was the daughter of the late Abraham Jeter, Sr. and Elwillie Peak Jeter.
Ms. Jeter was previously employed with Drayton Mills for thirty-eight years and Toledo Scales.
Left to cherish fond and loving memories are: her seven sisters, Betty Jean Jones, Alice Ann Smith, Doretha Prysock, Sarah Nesbitt (Jerry), Brenda Jeter, Jennifer Lyles (Roger) and Angela Gail Garrett (David) all of Spartanburg, SC; her five brothers, John Edward Jeter, Louis Jeter, Michael Jeter and Anthony Dale Jeter all of Spartanburg, SC and Min. Whilfred Jeter of Pauline, SC.
She was preceded in death by his sister, Wille Lee Ferguson; and three brothers, Abraham Jeter, Jr., Perletha "Butch" Jeter and Sullivan Jeter.
A Celebration of the Life of Vivian Ann Jeter will be held on Sunday, June 23, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Wyatt's Chapel Baptist Church, 153 Wyatts Chapel Rd., Buffalo, SC. Rev. Eljah Ray will officiate. Burial will be in the church cemetery.
The family will receive friends at the home, 110 Jeter Dr., Pauline, SC.
J. W. Woodward Funeral Home
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on June 22, 2019