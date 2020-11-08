1/
Vivian Doris (S.) Hayes
1932 - 2020
{ "" }
SPARTANBURG, SC- Vivian Doris S. Hayes, 88, passed away on November 5, 2020 after a lingering illness. Born in Georgetown, SC on April 2, 1932, she was the daughter of Clarence and Vivian Cooper Small. Doris was a graduate of the Medical University of South Carolina and worked as a registered nurse at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center's Psychiatric Unit for many years. Doris was a member of El Bethel United Methodist Church. She is predeceased by her husband, Vincent Hayes, and her two sons, Jeffrey Hayes and Curtis Hayes.
A memorial service will be held at El Bethel UMC on Sunday, November 15, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to El Bethel UMC, 820 S. Church St., Spartanburg, SC 29306 or to Mobile Meals of Spartanburg, 419 E. Main St., Spartanburg, SC 29302.
Bobo Funeral Chapel and Cremation Service

Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
15
Memorial service
03:00 PM
El Bethel UMC
Funeral services provided by
Bobo Funeral Chapel
1860 Cannons Campground Road
Spartanburg, SC 29307
(864) 582-6341
