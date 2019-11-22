|
SPARTANBURG, SC-Vivian Faye Strain, 69, of Spartanburg, SC, died Wednesday, November 20, 2019, at Spartanburg Medical Center. Born June 19, 1950, in Lee County, VA, she was the daughter of the late Elmer C. and Vivian A. Hammons Parsons and widow of Bobby Dean Bright Sr. and Marvin L. "Sonny" Strain.
Mrs. Strain enjoyed knitting, cooking, and sewing. She was a member of Converse Wesleyan Baptist Church and retired from Wilson's Sporting Goods and Mt. Vernon Mill in Woodruff, SC.
Survivors include her children, Barbara Brown of Cowpens, SC, Virginia Eaker and James Edward Bright, both of Clifton, SC; eight grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; brothers, James Parsons of Laurens, SC, Keith Parsons (Cynthia) of Cowpens, SC, Gordon Parsons (Tina) of Woodruff, SC, Doug Parsons (Deanna) of Cannons, SC, and Jeff Parsons (Brenda) of Inman, SC; and sisters, Cat Bogan of Gaffney, SC and Joyce Price (Charlie) of Chesnee, SC. In addition to her parents and husbands, she was predeceased by a brother, John Parsons.
A graveside service will be conducted at 2:00 PM Saturday, November 23, 2019, in Sunset Memorial Park, 1955 Cannons Campground Rd., Spartanburg, SC 29307, by The Rev. Ron Culbertson.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Susan G. Komen for the Cure Breast Cancer Research, 5005 LBJ Freeway Suite 250, Dallas, TX 75244.
The family is at their respective homes.
