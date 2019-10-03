|
|
INMAN- Vivian Rollins Atkins, 90, of Inman passed away on October 2, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Ed and Hassie Rollins and widow of Thomas Eugene Atkins.
She was a member of Bible Baptist Church and was a nurse's aide at Camp Haven Nursing Home.
She is survived by a daughter Frances Crocker; four sons, Doug Atkins, Ansel Atkins, Bobby Atkins and Allen Atkins; ten grandchildren, sixteen great grandchildren and two great great grandchildren.
She was predeceased by a son, Edward Atkins and a daughter Barbara Ann Atkins.
The family will receive friends from 2:00-3:00pm Saturday October 5, 2019 at Bible Baptist Church. Funeral services will follow at 3:00pm at the church conducted by Dr. Tommy Turner. Burial will be in Fellowship Baptist Church Cemetery.
The family is at the home.
Memorials may be made to Kindred Hospice, 905 E Main St 2, Spartanburg, SC 29302.
Petty Funeral Home
Landrum, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Oct. 3, 2019