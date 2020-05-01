|
|
SPARTANBURG, SC- Vivian Sue Lamb Willis, 87, of Spartanburg, SC, died Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at Spartanburg Medical Center-Mary Black Campus. Born November 3, 1932, in Chesnee, SC, she was the daughter of the late Broadus Harrison Lamb and Mandie Bell Hames Lamb and widow of Claude R. E. Willis, Jr. She was a member of Croft Baptist Church.
Surviving are her children, Victor Willis (Elaine) of Enoree, SC, Alan Ray Willis (Debbie) of Pauline, SC, and Bonita Ann Smith (Kip) of Spartanburg, SC; grandchildren, Kayla, Starr, Cassie, and Barrett; nine great-grandchildren; and brother, Marshall Lamb of Pacolet, SC. In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by a brother, Roy Lamb.
A private graveside service will be conducted on Saturday, May 2, 2020, in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, by The Rev. Dr. Michael Bradley.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Cancer Association of Spartanburg and Cherokee Counties, PO Box 1582, Spartanburg, SC 29304.
The family is at their respective homes.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's North Church Street Chapel
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on May 1, 2020