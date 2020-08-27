1/
W. Cullen Brooks, Jr.
1944 - 2020
SPARTANBURG - W. Cullen Brooks, Jr., 76, died at his home on Monday, August 24, 2020.
Born in Charleston, SC on August 7, 1944. He was the only son of the late William Cullen, Sr. and Dorothy Grayson Brooks. He was a 1963 graduate of Spartanburg High School. Cullen attended Spartanburg Jr. College and The Baptist College of Charleston. He then entered the National Guard and did training at Fort Campbell, KY and Ft. Sill, OK. Cullen worked a number of years, but his favorite job was owning and running Brandy's where he made many friends. He was a member of Mt. Pilgrim Lutheran Church in Prosperity, SC. Cullen was a loving man with a huge heart. Family and friends meant a lot to him and he will be greatly missed by many.
He is survived by his sister, Andrea B. Rousey and her husband, Jeff of Spartanburg; nieces, Dotty Morris (Dennis) of Inman, SC, Jennifer Owens (Mike) of Wake Forest, NC and a nephew, Trey Rousey (Paige) of Spartanburg, SC; four great nieces, Hunter M. Smith, Micajah Owens, Eve Owens and Clara Owens; two great nephews, Drew Morris and Jefferson Rousey IV; two great-great nephews, Connor and Lincoln. He was predeceased by his parents and a great niece, Lillian Brooks Rousey.
Graveside services will be held at 1:00 pm Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Mt. Pilgrim Lutheran Church Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Mt. Pilgrim Lutheran Church, 2336 Mt. Pilgrim Church Road, Prosperity, SC 29127. Due to COVID 19 everyone is reminded of social distancing requirements and masks are encouraged.
McSwain-Evans Funeral Home, Newberry, SC


Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
29
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Mt. Pilgrim Lutheran Church Cemetery
McSwain-Evans Funeral Home
1724 Main St.
Newberry, SC 29108
803-276-0610
