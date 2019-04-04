|
SPARTANBURG, SC- Waymon Robert Wyatt, 47, died at his home on Tuesday, April 2, 2019.
Born March 25, 1972 in Spartanburg, SC, Robert was a son of the late Lee Jerome and Nan Mahaffey Wyatt. He attended the Spartanburg Day School where he was a star golfer. Robert was instrumental in the operations of Wyatt's House of Flowers before he became a supervisor with JTEKT and later with Leadec. He was known for his vibrant wardrobe and was loved dearly for his welcoming, congenial nature. Robert genuinely loved people and they loved him in return. He never met a stranger and could find something to appreciate about everyone. His charismatic personality and encouraging spirit will be sorely missed. The only thing Robert loved more than the Miami Hurricanes was his children, who were the light of his life.
Robert is survived by his son, Walton Robert Wyatt; his daughters, Mary Conway Wyatt and Hollyanne Reeves Wyatt; former wife, Holly Walton Wyatt; his brother, Lee Jerome Wyatt, II (Lori); several nieces and nephews; and his sister in-law/cousin/friend, Mary Heath Hannigan.
He was predeceased by his brother, Byron Heath.
The family will receive friends today, Thursday, April 4th, 6-8PM at Dunbar Funeral Home.
A memorial service will be held Friday, April 5th, 2:00PM at Dunbar Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Diabetes Management Fund, c/o Spartanburg Regional Foundation, P O Box 2624, Spartanburg, SC 29304.
