1/1
Waddetta Virginia (Caughman) Bennett
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Waddetta's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
PAULINE, SC- Waddetta Virginia Caughman Bennett, 89, of 326 Gwinn Mill Road. Pauline, South Carolina went for a walk with Jesus on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 surrounded by her family.
Waddetta was born in Norfolk, Virginia on March 14, 1931, the daughter of the late Avalon Manning Caughman and Azilee Rose (Lybrand) Caughman. She was predeceased by her husband, James B. Bennett and the father of her children, Calvin Quinton.
Waddetta was employed with Reeves Brothers for over 30 years. She was a lifetime member of Bethel United Methodist Church. Her hobbies included traveling around the world, knitting, needlepoint and reading. Waddetta's keen memory of Mother Goose Nursery Rhyme delighted her grands and great-grands.
She is survived by her daughter, Linda Guyton and her husband Mike of Pauline, South Carolina and son, Glenn Quinton and his wife Faune of Inman, South Carolina; seven grandchildren, Jeff Robertson (Linda), Carl Robertson (Erin), Jay Knight (Missy), Misty Parnell, Jennifer Guyton (Matt), Matman Quinton (Kendal) and Margot "Rosebud" Quinton; nine great-grandchildren; one great, great grandchild; and her three precious pets that she so enjoyed, Happy, Benny and Molly.
She was also predeceased by one daughter, Virginia Robertson, who is survived by her best friend Bill.
The family would like to thank the hospice care nurses, Teresa and Marty for their loving care and comfort. It is difficult to put in to words what we experienced through their loving hands and hearts.
A celebration of life service will be held on Monday, October 19, 2020 at 2:00 PM, 230 Bennett Circle, Spartanburg, SC 29307.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: Bethel United Methodist Church, http://bethelmethodist.org 245 South Church St. Ext., Spartanburg, SC 29306; Interim Healtcare Hospice, 16 Hyland Rd., Greenville, SC 29615 or the Spartanburg Humane Society, https://spartanburghumane.org, 150 Dexter Rd., Spartanburg, SC 29303.
Seawright Funeral Home & Crematory, Inman, SC

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Seawright Funeral Home
26 E. Main Street
Inman, SC 29349
(864) 472-6836
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Seawright Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved