PAULINE, SC- Waddetta Virginia Caughman Bennett, 89, of 326 Gwinn Mill Road. Pauline, South Carolina went for a walk with Jesus on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 surrounded by her family.
Waddetta was born in Norfolk, Virginia on March 14, 1931, the daughter of the late Avalon Manning Caughman and Azilee Rose (Lybrand) Caughman. She was predeceased by her husband, James B. Bennett and the father of her children, Calvin Quinton.
Waddetta was employed with Reeves Brothers for over 30 years. She was a lifetime member of Bethel United Methodist Church. Her hobbies included traveling around the world, knitting, needlepoint and reading. Waddetta's keen memory of Mother Goose Nursery Rhyme delighted her grands and great-grands.
She is survived by her daughter, Linda Guyton and her husband Mike of Pauline, South Carolina and son, Glenn Quinton and his wife Faune of Inman, South Carolina; seven grandchildren, Jeff Robertson (Linda), Carl Robertson (Erin), Jay Knight (Missy), Misty Parnell, Jennifer Guyton (Matt), Matman Quinton (Kendal) and Margot "Rosebud" Quinton; nine great-grandchildren; one great, great grandchild; and her three precious pets that she so enjoyed, Happy, Benny and Molly.
She was also predeceased by one daughter, Virginia Robertson, who is survived by her best friend Bill.
The family would like to thank the hospice care nurses, Teresa and Marty for their loving care and comfort. It is difficult to put in to words what we experienced through their loving hands and hearts.
A celebration of life service will be held on Monday, October 19, 2020 at 2:00 PM, 230 Bennett Circle, Spartanburg, SC 29307.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: Bethel United Methodist Church, http://bethelmethodist.org
245 South Church St. Ext., Spartanburg, SC 29306; Interim Healtcare Hospice, 16 Hyland Rd., Greenville, SC 29615 or the Spartanburg Humane Society, https://spartanburghumane.org
, 150 Dexter Rd., Spartanburg, SC 29303.
Seawright Funeral Home & Crematory, Inman, SC