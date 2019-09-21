Home

POWERED BY

Services
Living Waters Funeral Home & Crematory
529 Spartanburg Hwy. S.
Lyman, SC 29365
(864)439-7141
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 22, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Duncan First Baptist Church
103 E. Main St.
Duncan, SC
Service
Sunday, Sep. 22, 2019
2:00 PM
Duncan First Baptist Church
103 E. Main St
Duncan, SC
Resources
More Obituaries for Walden Denton,
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Walden Baxter Denton, Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Walden Baxter Denton, Sr. Obituary
DUNCAN– Walden Baxter Denton, Sr., 81, of Duncan, passed away Thursday, September 20, 2019. He was the husband of Shelby Turner Denton and the son of the late William "Buster" and Ocie Gibbs Denton of Tryon, NC.
Mr. Denton served our country in the Navy and worked at Lyman Mills for 24 years. He was a member of Duncan First Baptist Church and served as a deacon and Sunday school teacher at Lyman First Baptist.
In addition to his wife, Walden is survived by his son, Denny Denton; two daughters, Melinda White and Julie Blackwell; grandchildren, Joshua Denton, Amber Scoggin, Chris White, Chelsea Rikard, Ashleigh Blackwell, Scott and Tara Lambert, and Angela Martin; eight great-grandchildren; brothers, John and Arthur Denton; sisters, Louise Story, Betty Fenner, and Sally McEntyre. He is predeceased by his grandson, Hunter Blackwell and one great-grandson.
Visitation will be 1:00-2:00 PM, Sunday, September 22, 2019 at Duncan First Baptist Church, 103 E. Main St., Duncan, SC 29334 with the service immediately following at 2:00 PM.
Interment with Military Honors will be at Wood Memorial Park, 863 Gap Creek Rd., Greer, SC
29651.
Living Waters Funeral Home & Crematory, Lyman, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Sept. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Walden's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Living Waters Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now