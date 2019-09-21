|
DUNCAN– Walden Baxter Denton, Sr., 81, of Duncan, passed away Thursday, September 20, 2019. He was the husband of Shelby Turner Denton and the son of the late William "Buster" and Ocie Gibbs Denton of Tryon, NC.
Mr. Denton served our country in the Navy and worked at Lyman Mills for 24 years. He was a member of Duncan First Baptist Church and served as a deacon and Sunday school teacher at Lyman First Baptist.
In addition to his wife, Walden is survived by his son, Denny Denton; two daughters, Melinda White and Julie Blackwell; grandchildren, Joshua Denton, Amber Scoggin, Chris White, Chelsea Rikard, Ashleigh Blackwell, Scott and Tara Lambert, and Angela Martin; eight great-grandchildren; brothers, John and Arthur Denton; sisters, Louise Story, Betty Fenner, and Sally McEntyre. He is predeceased by his grandson, Hunter Blackwell and one great-grandson.
Visitation will be 1:00-2:00 PM, Sunday, September 22, 2019 at Duncan First Baptist Church, 103 E. Main St., Duncan, SC 29334 with the service immediately following at 2:00 PM.
Interment with Military Honors will be at Wood Memorial Park, 863 Gap Creek Rd., Greer, SC
29651.
Living Waters Funeral Home & Crematory, Lyman, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Sept. 21, 2019