Bobo Funeral Chapel
1860 Cannons Campground Road
Spartanburg, SC 29307
(864) 582-6341
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
3:00 PM
Wallace Franklin Powell Obituary
COWPENS, SC- Wallace Franklin Powell, 78, died Monday, August 26, 2019 at Magnolia Manor of Spartanburg. Mr. Powell was the husband of Kathy Skates Powell and the son of the late Jesse L. and Bernie Keller Powell.
In addition to his wife he is survived by one son, Michael Powell of Cowpens; five daughters, Debbie P. Searcy (James) , Barbara P. Brown (Matt), and Janet P. Bright (Randy) all of Cowpens; Faye S. Miller (Bobby), and Pamela S. (Jamie) of Greer; two brothers, Bobby Powell of Gaffney and Ray Powell of GA; four sisters, Ruth Mildred Powell Smith of Gaffney, Ester P. Truluck of Gaffney, Elizabeth P. Phillips of Cowpens, and Gail P. George of Gaffney; mother-in-law, Dorothy Skates; a sister-in-law, Julie Jenkins and a brother-in-law, Grady Skates and his wife, Louann; fifteen + grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by two brothers, Hamon Powell and Samuel Powell; two sisters, Margaret P. Brown and Irene P. Addis; a brother-in-law, Jimmy Jenkins; and a son-in-law.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m., Thursday, August 29, 2019 at Bobo Funeral Chapel. Funeral services will be 3:00 p.m., Friday, August 30 at Bobo Funeral Chapel officiated by Rev. David Frost followed by interment in the Cowpens City Cemetery.
The family will be at the home of mother-in-law Dorothy Skates.
Online condolences may be left at www.bobofuneralchapel.com.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Aug. 28, 2019
