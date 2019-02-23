|
SPARTANBURG- Walsie Wendell Owens, Jr., 71, of Spartanburg, passed away on January 31, 2019. Born in Spartanburg, he was the son to the late Walsie Wendell Owens, Sr. and Gladys Geraldine Corn Owens.
Walsie attended Bolton High School in Alexandria, Louisiana before moving to Canada and attending Percival High School in Valdor Quebec, Canada. He loved listening to music, playing his guitar and fishing.
He is survived by his daughter, Stacie Noseworthy; three sisters, Gladys Wills, Sheila Caulder and Lee Ann Owens; and one brother, Wade Owens; one uncle, James Dennis Owens; one aunt, Joyce Owens; two grandchildren, Chris Jenkins and Hunter Noseworthy; and many other nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He is also survived by his faithful companion and fur baby Popeye.
A memorial service will be held on Sunday, February 24, 2019 at 3:00 PM at Powell Presbyterian, 119 County Road Spartanburg, SC 29301 with Mr. Bruce Tjelta officiating.
Living Waters Funeral Home
Lyman
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Feb. 23, 2019