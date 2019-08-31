|
|
SPARTANBURG, SC- Walson Ernest Splawn, 70, of Spartanburg, SC, died Thursday, August 29, 2019, at his home. Born November 26, 1948, in Spartanburg, SC, he was the son of the late Walson Hopper Splawn and Cora Lee Chapman Splawn.
An U. S. Air Force veteran, Mr. Splawn loved spending time with his family, fishing, and watching wrestling. He was retired from Spartanburg Steel.
Survivors include his wife of 41 years, Ellen Splawn; daughters, April Splawn (Brooke Bickelhaupt-Splawn) of Charlotte, NC and Amanda Splawn of Spartanburg, SC; brothers, Marshall Splawn (Gloria), David Splawn, and Wayne Splawn; many nieces and nephews; and his cats. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a brother, J. T. Splawn; sister, Corrine Splawn Bush; and mother-in-law and father-in-law, Virginia and Troy Ledford.
Visitation will be 3:00-3:45 PM Sunday, September 1, 2019, at Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel, 2075 E. Main St., Spartanburg, SC 29307, with funeral services following at 4:00 PM, conducted by The Rev. Garold Thomas. Burial will be in Sunset Memorial Park, 1955 Cannons Campground Rd., Spartanburg, SC 29307.
Memorials may be made to the -Upstate SC, 2030 North Church Place, Spartanburg, SC 29303; or the Spartanburg Humane Society, 150 Dexter Road, Spartanburg, SC 29303.
The family is at the home of Ellen Splawn.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Aug. 31, 2019