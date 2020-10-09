WALTER WHITE ASHCRAFT JR passed away on August 18th, 2020 at the age of 91 holding the hand of his beloved wife of 69 years, BETTY JO ASHCRAFT (nee Carrera). His death was from Covid-19 related pneumonia. Born in Amory, Mississippi, he grew up in Long Beach, California where he held the record for his shot put until 1990. Walt led the University of Southern California Trojans to the 1953 Rose Bowl and soon after was drafted by the Washington Redskins football team as a tackle. He was a proud member of Kappa Sigma Fraternity. In 1967 he received a Master's in Education from the University of Las Vegas Nevada. His work took him around the country, living in Las Vegas, Nevada, Fort Pierce, Florida, Miami, Florida, Tallahassee, Florida, Alexandria, Virginia, and eventually to Duncan, South Carolina. He was a voracious reader, passionate debater, sports fan, and endlessly curious and optimistic man. Most importantly he was a loving father and grandfather and an adoring husband. In his later years, he embraced technology using it to communicate frequently to support his grandchildren and their many interests. He particularly enjoyed the use of emoji's and was very good at it as well!He is survived by his wife, BETTY JO ASHCRAFT, his sister MARY LOPEZ-FABREGA of Norwalk CT, and his two sons THOMAS ASHCRAFT (GEORGIA DEAL) of Asheville, NC and ADAM ASHCRAFT (KELLEY) of Spartanburg, SC and nine grandchildren: Kady Ruth Ashcraft, Jordan Ashcraft, Sydney Ashcraft, Frances Ashcraft, Tanna Ashcraft, Morgan Purcell, Peyton Purcell Harvey, Keefe Purcell, and Mac Purcell.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Walter Ashcraft's memory to eitherPatriot Hospice 101 Grace Drive Easley, SC 9640 or, until December 31, 2020, the Middle Tyger Library, Lyman, SC, in "Memory of Walter W. Ashcraft".A memorial service will be held in the future.