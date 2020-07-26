SPARTANBURG- Walter Brown Miller, 63, husband of Nancy Guy Miller, passed away Monday, July 20, 2020.
Walter was born on March 10, 1957 to the late Walter Brown Miller, Sr. and Jayne Garrison Miller. He was a graduate of Spartanburg High School. Walter was an avid bird watcher and ham radio operator. He never met a stranger and was courteous to everyone he met. Walter retired as a manager of Auto Zone. He attended First Baptist Church.
In addition to his wife of 44 years, Walter is survived by two daughters, Jayne M. King (Steven), Jessica Miller; two sisters, Kim Garren Stepp (Ronald), Terrie Garren Reames (Spann); eight grandchildren. In addition to his parents, Walter was predeceased by his adoptive parents, David and Helen Garren.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mobil Meals; 419 E Main St, Spartanburg, SC 29302.
