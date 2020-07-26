1/1
Walter Brown Miller
1957 - 2020
SPARTANBURG- Walter Brown Miller, 63, husband of Nancy Guy Miller, passed away Monday, July 20, 2020.
Walter was born on March 10, 1957 to the late Walter Brown Miller, Sr. and Jayne Garrison Miller. He was a graduate of Spartanburg High School. Walter was an avid bird watcher and ham radio operator. He never met a stranger and was courteous to everyone he met. Walter retired as a manager of Auto Zone. He attended First Baptist Church.
In addition to his wife of 44 years, Walter is survived by two daughters, Jayne M. King (Steven), Jessica Miller; two sisters, Kim Garren Stepp (Ronald), Terrie Garren Reames (Spann); eight grandchildren. In addition to his parents, Walter was predeceased by his adoptive parents, David and Helen Garren.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mobil Meals; 419 E Main St, Spartanburg, SC 29302.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.jmdunbar.com
Dunbar Funeral Home & Crematory

Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Memories & Condolences
July 26, 2020
alter worked for me for years at autozone, was a dedicated autozoner and a true Friend. I will miss walter sending me a merry christmas and never forgot my birthday with a text or call every year. RIP my friend




Reggie London
Friend
July 24, 2020
Sorry to hear the passing of Walter , he was a great guy and friend.
Terry Collins
Friend
July 22, 2020
Prayers for peace to Nancy and the kids.
Johnny Lathan
Friend
July 21, 2020
So sorry Nancy for your loss. Walter was a great guy. He and I had some fun times as teens. He will be missed.
Mike and Deborah Hunter
Family
July 21, 2020
Nancy, your family is in my thoughts and prayers! I am so sorry for your loss. Debbie
Debbie Burnett
Friend
July 26, 2020
Offering our deepest sympathies during this time.
The Staff of J. M. Dunbar Funeral Home & Crematory
July 21, 2020
Nancy, Jayne, and Jessica- I’m so very sorry for your loss. Walter was always kind to me and always had tried to make me laugh. I’m so very sorry for your loss.
Tonya Price Corbin
Friend
July 21, 2020
Jayne, I'm thinking of you and your family during your time of grief. If I can do anything for you please let me know ❤
Debbie Harris
Friend
