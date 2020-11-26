SPARTANBURG- Walter C Harris, 60, entered into eternal rest on November 17, 2020. Mr. Harris was the son of the late Benjamin and Ruth Harris. Left to cherish loving memories are his sister, Tonya Jackson (Jamie) of Lexington, KY, and his brother, Dr. Keith Harris of Los Angeles, CA. Walter is also survived by a nephew, three nieces and many caring family members and friends.

Walter spent his early years in Spartanburg, SC and in Wilson, NC. He was a member of Calvary Presbyterian Church in Wilson, NC and Lamb of God Lutheran Church, in Spartanburg, SC. He graduated from Fike High School in Wilson, NC where he was a varsity football running back. He was a gifted athlete and musician, and he and his brother, Benjamin, were guitarists in a band while they were in high school.

While attending Wofford College, he enrolled in a Dale Carnegie Class and became hooked on connecting with people through sales. He decided to leave college and he started a sales career. He spent most of his working life in professional automotive sales. He always worked hard to satisfy his customers. He was a fun-loving guy who was quick to tell a joke and share a laugh with family members and many life-long friends. His bold storytelling, his quick smile and his genuine compassion will be so greatly missed.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Benjamin and Ruth Harris and his best friend and sibling, Benjamin A. Harris III.

An outdoor Memorial service will be held at E. L. Collins Funeral Home on November 28, 2020 at 11 am.



