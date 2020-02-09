|
SPARTANBURG, SC- Walter Clinton McSherry, 91, of Spartanburg, SC, died Wednesday, February 5, 2020, at Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home. Born January 28, 1929, in McAlester, OK, he was the son of the late Frank D. McSherry Sr. and Mary Bridges Clinton McSherry. He was married for 42 years to the late Meredith Mahaffey McSherry.
Mr. McSherry graduated from the U. S. Military Academy at West Point in 1950 and served in the U. S. Army during the Korean War. His military career spanned 20 years. He attained the rank of Captain. He earned a Master's Degree in Business Administration from the Wharton School of Business at the University of Pennsylvania and subsequently became engaged in the then – nascent field of computer programming in New York City. He was very active in the Republican Party having served as president of the West Side Republican Club in Manhattan for eight years. In addition, he was a delegate to the Republican National Convention as a presidential elector in 1988 for George H. W. Bush.
He retired from his business pursuits in 1994 and moved to Spartanburg, SC where he continued his political activities including involvement with The Citizens for Efficient Government (an affiliate of the S. C. Association of Taxpayers), the Spartanburg County Republican Party, and the Spartanburg County Council. He was the honored recipient of the President's Award from the Spartanburg County Republican Women. In 2000, he served as George W. Bush's presidential campaign chairman in Spartanburg County. Walter was also honored for his public service and continued involvement in politics as a taxpayers' advocate and was presented with the Friends of Taxpayers Award by the Citizens for Effective Government in 2018. He was also a member of The American Legion, the Veterans of Foreign Wars, Executive Sertoma Club, The Gideons of Polk County NC, and the Piedmont Club.
Survivors include his sisters-in-law, Anne Mahaffey Sekkes (Ray) of Myrtle Beach, SC, Nancy Hills Mahaffey (Shufford) of Edgewater, FL, Wilma Peercy of La Palma, CA, and Adrienne McSherry of Clear Lake, TX; nieces and nephews, Rebecca Drannon, Kathryn Caulfield, Burt Mahaffey, Byron Choinere, Linda Melhorn, Karen Choinere, Teresa Mack, Markita Rogers, Melanie Greenway, Renee Camp, Sherry L. Meier, Anne L. Solari, David R. Steward, James C. Steward, Thomas Humphrey, Jerry "Jay" Humphrey, Frank Humphrey, Frank D. McSherry, Dennis C. McSherry, Robert M. McSherry, and James C. McSherry. In addition to his parents and wife, he was predeceased by his siblings, Frank McSherry, James McSherry, Mary Humphrey, and Anne Steward.
Visitation will be 5:00-7:00 PM Friday, February 14, 2020, at Floyd's North Church Street Chapel, 235 N. Church St., Spartanburg, SC 29306. Funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 AM Saturday, February 15, 2020, at Melvin Hill Church of the Brethren, 525 Melvin Hill Rd., Columbus, NC 28722, by The Rev. Craig Scruggs. Burial will be in the church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Spartanburg County Public Library, 151 South Church Street, Spartanburg, SC 29306; or Mahaffey Camp Scholarship Fund, c/o Melvin Hill Church of the Brethren, 555 Melvin Hill Road, Columbus, NC 28722.
